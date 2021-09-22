Giant Food Meets Online Shopping Demand With Free Midweek Delivery

As grocery delivery and pickup continue to accelerate, Giant Food is helping ensure these models are more affordable and accessible to all its customers by implementing free midweek delivery fees and reduced order minimums on its Giant Delivers and Giant Pickup services.

According to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey, online sales rose 4.7% from August 2020 to August 2021 to reach $8.6 billion. While consumers opted for home shipments during the first few months of the pandemic, today’s convenience-oriented buyers are going for the combined delivery/pickup segment, which spiked 16% from this time last year to reach $6.6 billion; breaking it down more, pickup grew almost 50% and delivery expanded by nearly 30%.

"Convenience and value are cornerstones of our mission at Giant, and that extends to our e-commerce offerings, especially as consumer demand for delivery and pickup options increase," said Gregg Dorazio, director of e-commerce for Giant Food. "We are at the forefront of this growing space and believe lower delivery fees and order minimums will make these convenient services even more accessible to consumers."

For Giant Delivers customers, the changes remove delivery fees on midweek orders between Tuesday-Thursday. For orders Friday-Monday, the delivery fee has been reduced in half to $3.95. Minimum order requirements have also been halved, going from $60 to $30.

Giant Pickup users at 155 store locations can now also take advantage of no minimum order requirement on orders any day of the week. The everday Pickup fee is $2.95.

Giant Food is also running a promotion for both new and recurring customers, offering a free rotisserie chicken with a Giant Delivers or Pickup order of $30 or more, which can be redeemed up to two times a month. For customers wanting a meatless option, they can substitute the rotisserie chicken for a range of ready to heat pizzas. The promotion will run through Dec. 31, and eligible customers can select the rotisserie chicken or pizza while building their cart.

In addition, Giant Food recently gave individuals and families using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits the option to pay with an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card when placing online orders for Giant Pickup and Giant Delivers to make online grocery shopping even more accessible for all.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.