Giant Food to Hold 1st Local Vendor Summit

Washington, D.C.-area grocery chain Giant Food will host its first ever Local Vendor Summit virtually on Feb. 3 to connect with local businesses that can provide stores with a greater variety of local products. The summit will give local businesses within Giant Food’s market area of Washington, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware the chance to get their products into the grocer’s stores.

“At Giant, we are committed to supporting and celebrating local businesses within the communities we serve through our product assortment, partnerships and community involvement,” said Tonya Herring, SVP of merchandising at the chain. “The Local Vendor Summit is the first of many steps that we will take at Giant to better support and highlight the offerings of our local suppliers.”

The goal of the virtual summit is to expand Giant’s local supplier partnerships to better support its communities. Local vendors that are interested in participating and are owned, operated and distributed in Giant Food’s footprint may apply by contacting [email protected].

Other retailers to hold virtual events seeking local vendors include Hy-Vee, Schnucks and Walgreens.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Walgreens, Hy-Vee and Schnucks are Nos. 5, 34 and 64, respectively, on PG’s list.