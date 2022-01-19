Giant Food Incentivizes Employees to Stay Healthy

Recognizing the huge strain that the pandemic has had on employees’ overall health, Giant Food is working to ensure the wellness of its employees through its #HealthyAtWork associate challenge. Originally launched in October 2020, the regional grocer incentivizes store and warehouse associates to participate in healthy behaviors and learn more about the programs and services available to support them in their wellness goals.

Guided by Giant Food’s Healthy Living Team of licensed nutrition professionals and in-store Healthy Living Ambassadors, the four-week program, which ran Sept. 20 – Oct. 17, recently wrapped up with the unveiling of 22 winners of free fruits and vegetables for a year.

“Giant is committed to supporting the health and well-being of our associates,” said Lisa Coleman, MS, RD, and director of Healthy Living at Giant Food. “The pandemic has placed enormous pressure on our associates, who have been on the front lines every day in difficult circumstances, supporting our communities. Through programs like these, it is our goal to build a culture of health and support for all associates.”

The #HealthyAtWork activities prompted associates with simple weekly goals, tied to Giant’s key healthy living pillars, that built on each other to create habits designed to support a healthier overall lifestyle:

Movement: Try a new exercise

Emotional Health: Reconnect with a friend

Physical Health: Check your blood pressure at the pharmacy

Nutrition: Swap a sugary beverage for water

Activities also directed associates to Giant’s own healthy-living programs, including the Healthy Living By Giant podcast, blogs and classes, as well as in-store shopping tools like Guiding Stars, the nutrition rating system that identifies better-for-you options on the shelves. Associates enrolled in Giant’s Flexible Rewards program also earned 5x Flex points on healthy food purchases throughout the program, which were identified by the Guiding Stars designation.

Further, associates were encouraged to share how they were being #HealthyAtWork on the Healthy Living by Giant Facebook group.

“Robust associate engagement programs are a great opportunity to show our commitment to being a healthier workplace,” said Irfan Badibanga, SVP of operations at Giant Food. “When our associates are benefiting from programs like Flex Rewards, Guiding Stars and the Healthy Living Team, they can help share those opportunities with customers and help us to build healthier communities.”

Because of the program’s success, Giant will continue to reward associates for healthy purchases and behaviors through its Flex Rewards program in 2022, with 3x rewards for Guiding Stars-rated products.

The Giant Healthy Living Team also continues to offer customized #HealthyAtWork programing for local groups and businesses through its Workplace Wellness programming. Business and groups can contact [email protected] to learn more about bringing a personalized challenge to their workplace.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.