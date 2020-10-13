Giant Food Launches Healthy Workforce Initiative

Giant Food is launching a new workforce initiative modeled after a popular program it offered for shoppers this past summer.



The retailer has created a companywide #HealthyAtWork challenge to support the wellness of its workers, many of whom are especially challenged during the pandemic and recession. An in-house team of 11 licensed nutrition professionals will lead the program, which encourages associates to move more and add healthier options to their plates.

"Although many of our customers have settled into a new life routine, our associates remain on the frontlines maintaining a sense of normalcy for the community," said Lisa Coleman, MS, RD, and director of healthy living at Giant Food. "Our goal is to essentially 'care for the caregivers' by focusing on ways we can help our associates stay healthy and #HealthyAtWork is just one of the ways we can support this goal."

The #HealthyAtWork challenge will prompt associates with simple weekly goals that build on each other to create habits that support a healthier overall lifestyle:

Week 1: Hydrate to feel great! Rethink the sugary drinks and opt for water instead.

Week 2: Pick produce! When planning a meal or snack, aim to include a fruit or veggie.

Week 3: Swap for stars! Look for healthier versions of favorite foods labeled with Giant's Guiding Stars nutrition navigation system ratings.

Week 4: Try something new! Shake-up mealtime boredom with a new ingredient or recipe.

Associates may follow the program using a #HealthyAtWork booklet filled with tips and coupons, by viewing brief nutritionist-led weekly videos, and by interacting on the nutrition team's Facebook group. Shoppers will also see associates wearing #HealthyAtWork buttons and be encouraged via in-store radio to join in on the weekly challenges.

Associates are encouraged to share how they are getting #HealthyAtWork on Giant's new Healthy Living by Giant company Facebook Group using the #HealthyAtWork hashtag.

This campaign marks Giant's latest effort in supporting the well-being of associates and the community, in addition to several other nutritional services including weekly online nutrition and healthy living classes, personalized online consultations, and more.

In the coming months, Giant says it will launch additional nutrition-focused programs to support its local communities, including a 6 Weeks to Wellness program in partnership with #FITDC that will begin in November.

