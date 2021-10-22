Giant Food Debuting Limited-Time Wine Advent Calendar

It’s that time of year again: when beverage alcohol advent calendars begin to arrive on the scene. Offering one this year is Giant Food, whose limited-time 24 Days of Wine Advent Calendar will be available next month at select stores in Virginia. The wide-ranging assortment will offer such varietals as Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz.

“We are excited to offer this highly curated, limited-time-offer advent calendar ahead of the holiday season that allows customers to sample and explore the wide array of wines Giant has to offer.” noted Wes Yeary, category manager of adult beverage at Giant Food. “Each variety included was hand-selected to provide a collection of versatile flavors that can be enjoyed through many different pairings, from sweet to savory. From the wine novice to [the] sommelier in training, there is festive fun to be had sampling throughout the season.”

Other food retailers to offer adult-oriented advent calendars in recent years for the holidays include Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers (wine); Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco (wine and beer); and Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi (wine, beer, hard seltzer and cheese).

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Costco, Aldi and Southeastern Grocers are Nos. 4, 24 and 43, respectively, on PG’s list.