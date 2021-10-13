Giant Food Is Giving Away Groceries

Who wants free groceries for a year? That’s what Giant Food is asking.

The Maryland retailer rolled out a new “Flex-to-Win” sweepstakes this week, offering its rewards program members a chance to snag free groceries for a year.

The groceries will be given to recipients in the form of 50,000 Flexible Rewards points. In addition to the five grand prizes that will be awarded in January 2022, Giant Food is selecting five random winners each week from now through Dec. 31 who will be sent $200 worth of points.

“The Flexible Rewards loyalty program is designed to allow customers to increase their rewards and personalize savings to fit their lifestyles,” said Melanie Butler, Giant Food’s manager of loyalty. “We are excited to launch the Flex-to-Win Sweepstakes and offer our amazing customers a new and creative way to redeem points as a way to thank them for being loyal customers and members of the Giant community.”

Customers who are not yet enrolled in the retailer’s rewards program can sign up through the end of the year and be automatically entered into the contest. Sign up is available online and via a QR code displayed in stores.

Celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store, Landover, Md.-based Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.