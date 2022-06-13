Giant Co. Expands Philly Presence With 2 New Stores

The Giant Co., a banner of Ahold Delhaize USA, will open two new stores this summer, with one opening on June 24 and another opening just a week later, on July 1.

The opening of the two stores is part of the company’s continued growth within the greater Philadelphia area. Over the past year, the Giant Co. has opened four new stores in Philadelphia: its urban flagship store on Riverwalk, a store on Cottman Ave., a store on Christopher Columbus Blvd. and an Heirloom Market in the Fashion District.

“As a company, we are committed to helping connect families over a meal by offering convenient, time-saving and fresh meal solutions, whether in-store or online,” said Manuel Haro, divisional VP of The Giant Co. “Our new North Broad and Richboro stores reinforce that commitment to our customers while also continuing our growth strategy within the city of Philadelphia and the surrounding communities.”

At 50,700 square feet, the North Broad store will operate seven days a week and employ approximately 150 full- and part-time associates, whereas the new Richboro store, at 49,800 square feet, will also be open seven days a week and employ 170 full- and part-time employees.

Both stores will offer the company’s signature farm-fresh produce, fresh meat and seafood; a bakery; and a new Beer & Wine eatery that will also serve slushie options. Additionally, customers will be able to take advantage of the company’s Giant Direct program, which gives customers the opportunity to order their groceries online for easy pickup or delivery.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Its brands are Food Lion, FreshDirect, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod and Retail Business Services.