 Skip to main content
Sponsored Content

Genio Della Pizza

Genio Della Pizza is chef crafted and handmade in Italy, all wood fire-baked and topped with the finest Italian ingredients
GenioDellaPizza

Developed by Anthony Mangieri, chef and owner of the acclaimed restaurant Una Pizza Napoletana, Genio Della Pizza is raising the bar for frozen foods. Anthony believes frozen pizza can be so much more than a convenience food. It can bring joy to all the senses — from the smell of naturally leavened, wood fire-baked dough to the distinct hue of Italian tomatoes to the singular taste of buffalo mozzarella. It can be pure, healthy, and made with love and intention. The new Uncured Pepperoni pizza is made with Genio Della Pizza’s signature attention to detail and quality, with preservative-free pepperoni cut fresh for every pizza.

Other Popular Products

Philadelphia Cream Cheese Flavored Frosting

Philadelphia Frosting Hero Image Teaser

Stash Tea Latte Concentrates

Stash Tea Latte Concentrates Teaser

Chairman’s Reserve® Prime Pork

Chairmans_Reserve_PrimePork

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds