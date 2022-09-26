Full Circle Market Frozen Fruit Gems offer a new and innovative way to enjoy guilt-free goodness in a frozen treat that seriously satisfies your sweet tooth. A better-for-you frozen treat, Full Circle Market Fruit Gems are only 60 calories each and dairy free with no added sugars, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives or certified synthetic colors. A seriously cool spin on snacking, Full Circle Market Frozen Fruit Gems are beads of super-cold cryogenically frozen fruit and fruit juice with a 1/2 serving of fruit in every cup, plus they’re Smart Snack approved, and an excellent source of Vitamin C. Find Full Circle Market Strawberry, Wildberry, Strawberry Banana and Tropical Fruit Gems in your local grocer’s freezer … and discover a treasure trove of frozen delight!

Full Circle Market’s Progressive Grocer 2022 Editors’ Picks wins don’t stop there. Winners include innovative better-for-you choices, from plant-based Bolognese Style and Italian Sausage Style pasta sauces to our plant-based shredded Cheddar Cheese alternative to delicious Maple Vanilla and Chocolate Coconut Grain-free Granolas. To learn more about Full Circle Market and other Topco brands, visit topco.com/Who-We-Are/Brands .