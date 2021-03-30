Advertisement
03/30/2021

Fromager d’Affinois Crispy Brie Bites

Versatile gourmet snack offers creamy and crunchy textures
Fromager d’Affinois Crispy Brie Bites

From famed French brand, Fromager d’Affinois, gourmet Crispy Brie Bites consist of a creamy, brie-filled inside and a toasted outside. The easy-to-prepare snack is ripened over nine days, giving it a mild, buttery flavor, with a sweetness that pairs well with red wine and fresh fruit. Consumers can place the product on a cheese board for texture and warmth, use it as a salad topper for an extra dose of luxury, or add it to a sandwich for a crunchy, creamy bite. Fromager d’Affinois Brie is crafted in the heart of France’s Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. A four-count 4.94-ounce package of Creamy Brie Bites retails for a suggested $9.99.

 

Other Popular Products

Cortas Ready-to-Eat Meals

Cortas Ready-to-Eat Meals
Revol Greens Chopped Romaine Line

Revol Greens Chopped Romaine Line
Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit

Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit
Advertisement