Fans of both Cheetos and macaroni and cheese are in luck: Newly available from Frito-Lay are Mac n' Cheetos, said to be a combination of Cheetos flavor on the outside and mac-and-cheese on the inside. The frozen snacks prepare in minutes via conventional oven or toaster oven. Mac n' Cheetos comes in two varieties: Mac n' Cheetos Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese and Mac n' Cheetos Flamin' Hot Mac & Cheese Snacks. They retail for a suggested $4.98 per 14.4-ounce box.