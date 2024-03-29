THE FRIDAY 5: Wegmans Shutting Down During Solar Eclipse; Lidl Goes Its Own Way

Wegmans is closing 48 of its stores for 30 minutes on April 8 so its employees can view the solar eclipse.

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

1. Wegmans Gets Into the Eclipse Frenzy

Many parts of the United States have caught solar eclipse fever, and PG readers were interested in the fact that Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is not immune. The grocer will temporarily shut down 48 of its upstate New York stores that are located in the path of the total solar eclipse on April 8. The 48 stores will close for 30 minutes, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. ET so the company’s associates can witness the once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

During that time, all store services, including pharmacy, grocery, and Meals2Go pickup and delivery, will be unavailable. The stores to be temporarily shut down include locations in Rochester, Buffalo, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Syracuse and Erie.

Readers were also interested in the recent opening of the regional grocer’s 19th store in Pennsylvania on March 20. The new Yardley location is Wegmans’ 111th store overall, and PG shared a look inside the new build.

2. A New Direction for Lidl

Limited-assortment store chain Lidl has been in the United States since 2017, but it was somewhat of a bumpy ride until the company eventually hit its stride in this country. Now, with a new leader at the helm, the European company is ready to unveil an experience more tailored to the U.S. consumer.

Readers flocked to PG’s exclusive interview with Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt, during which the executive shared what attracted him to Lidl US, the new approach he’s taking and the team he’s put in place. Part two of the conversation delves into what customers can expect in the aisles and beyond, as well as lessons that Rampoldt has learned from customers and associates that he’s applying to shape his strategy.

3. FTC Released Unfavorable Report About COVID-Era Grocery Operations

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a report on the causes behind grocery supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and also examined how supply chain disruptions affected competition among retailers, wholesalers and producers, as well as the impacts on consumers and businesses. The report accuses large market participants of accelerating and distorting the negative effects associated with supply chain disruptions.

The report found that the pandemic also prompted some larger firms to consider buying manufacturing suppliers to reduce their exposure to concentrated markets. Additionally, the FTC accuses some in the grocery retail industry of still using rising costs as an opportunity to further raise prices to increase their profits.

The report, albeit retroactive, echoes the pressure President Biden has recently put on large grocery chains to slash food prices for American consumers, as he accused the stores of reaping excess profits and scamming shoppers.