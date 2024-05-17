THE FRIDAY 5: Walmart Cuts Corporate Jobs; Are Instacart and Uber Eats Merging?

1. Walmart Shoring Up Corporate Staffing

News hit this week that Walmart, Inc. is tightening up its corporate staffing structure, laying off several hundreds of employees and consolidating regional offices. In addition, the company is shifting away from the work-from-home model and asking remote workers to return to office settings for a majority of their week. Walmart employees in “smaller offices” in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto will move to the headquarters in Bentonville, Ark., or larger central hubs in Hoboken, N.J., or northern California.

The retailer has announced other efficiency-driven changes this year, including the closure of its Walmart Health segment following the determination that it is not a sustainable business for the organization. In February, reports emerged that Walmart was closing U.S. technology hubs in Austin, Texas, Portland, Ore., and Carlsbad, Calif., and shuffling those workers to other locations. Also closing: an innovation hub called Store Nº8, staffed by team members in Bentonville, Hoboken, N.J., and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Walmart also shared its Q1 fiscal report this week, with consolidated revenue rising nearly 6% to top $161.5 billion and adjusted operating income climbing 13.7%, fueled by higher gross margins and growth in membership income. Net sales for Walmart U.S. edged up 4.6%, coming in at $108.7 billion for the quarter compared to $103.9 billion for the same period last year, while same store sales rose 3.8%.

2. Grappling With Higher Food Costs

As the cost of dining out continues to rise, Harris Teeter is now offering some of its most popular prepared food items for just $5 each weekday. The $5 Meal Days items are available for a limited time at participating stores across the greater Washington, D.C., area, including the newest Harris Teeter, which just opened in UrbA Plaza, in Arlington, Va.

Speaking of higher food costs, readers were also interested in news that several members of Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden on May 13, imploring him to take executive action on elevated inflation for grocers and CPG manufacturers as their efforts to pass legislative action remain in limbo in the chambers.

In the letter, more than 40 signatories from the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives asked Biden to exert what they believe is his executive authority to pressure businesses in the food and beverage, grocery and agriculture industries. Among other suggestions for addressing what they deem price fixing, the lawmakers want Biden to ask the Federal Trade Commission to act on a rule that limits or stops “exclusionary contracting” in the food industry, such as slotting fees and certain category management practices. The group also called for a joint task force to look into pricing across the food chain.