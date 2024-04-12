THE FRIDAY 5: Meijer, Target Growing; Hitting the Road With Whole Foods Market

Regional grocer Meijer will open three new supercenters in Ohio and Michigan in May.

1. Keeping Tabs on Store Openings

New store openings garnered most of PG readers’ attention this week. Midwest retailer Meijer is expanding its footprint in Ohio and Michigan, unveiling two 159,000-square-foot supercenters in the towns of Alliance and North Canton, Ohio, on May 14. A location of the same size will also open that day in Hillsdale, Mich.

U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer Maison Solutions Inc., meanwhile, is growing in Arizona following the acquisition of a limited liability company and the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Lee Lee Oriental Supermart Inc. The three-store supermarket chain operates under the Lee Lee International Supermarket banner in the greater Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.

While not yet a mainstay throughout the United States, Lee Lee is the largest international market chain in Arizona. Its locations offer high-quality products from more than 30 countries and regions. Since its formation in 2019, Maison has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles area, which the company operates under the HK Good Fortune banner.

Finally, Target’s ambitious growth strategy also garnered clicks, with the retailer sharing that it will open five stores on April 14 in California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Utah. The move is part of a broader growth strategy, which will see Target open more than 300 stores over the next 10 years.

2. An Inside Look at Walmart’s Adaptive Retail

Walmart unveiled its adaptive retail strategy earlier this year, and the company’s chief merchant and EVP, Latriece Watkins, spoke with PG about how things are moving along. According to Watkins, Walmart plans to continue to leverage its momentum in grocery “by working to understand customers’ evolving needs and innovating. This includes bringing innovation to our assortment in terms of quality and convenience, but also elevating the customer experience through technology.”

In its most recent fiscal quarter, the retailer topped $100 billion in e-commerce sales for the first time as large numbers of shoppers used curbside pickup and placed grocery delivery orders. The company’s digital strategy has focused on improving customer-facing initiatives in stores and clubs and creating a seamless omnichannel experience for customers, and, as such, the company has allocated more capital to supply chain, omni initiatives, technology and store remodels. This investment includes the creation of a Walmart Global Tech division, which employs more than 28,000 associates globally and includes businesses such as Walmart Luminate, GoLocal and Walmart Data Ventures.

Since Walmart has heavily invested in omnichannel and e-commerce innovation, Watkins shared that AI, generative AI and AR innovations will supercharge the retailer’s grocery strategy further.

As for the retailer’s path forward, CEO Doug McMillon shared earlier this year at CES that Walmart is taking a nuanced approach. “It’s one where the benefits of technology are pursued, but people are considered along the way. This is by our heads and our hearts. The underlying principle is that we should use technology to serve people, and not the other way around. This path enables people to do things in more efficient and enjoyable ways.”