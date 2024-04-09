Walmart Settles Weighted Goods Lawsuit for $45M

Shoppers who purchased certain weighted goods, such as bagged citrus and weighted pork, beef, chicken and turkey products, can make a claim for a cash payment.

News and social media pages have lit up over the last few days with the word that customers of Walmart can get up to $500 in cash as part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit. The case was first filed in Florida in 2022, with plaintiffs and attorneys alleging that Walmart inflated the prices of some weighted products, including certain fresh fruit and meat items.

The retail giant settled the suit for $45 million but publicly denied the allegations and maintains that it did nothing wrong. The parties reached the agreement to avoid the risks and cost of further litigation.

Shoppers who purchased the weighted products at Walmart stores in the United States and Puerto Rico between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024 are entitled to submit a claim between now and June 5. The settlement website includes a searchable list of UPC codes of affected weighted goods and bagged citrus items. According to the site, people can submit claims even if they do not have the receipt for the purchase.

The range of cash settlements varies. Shoppers with receipts can qualify for up to $500 back, while those who do no longer have their proof of purchase can get up to $25. Payouts start at $10.

Those who qualify can receive payment electronically via Venmo, Zelle, ACH or a virtual pre-paid MasterCard. Claimants can request a paper check if they do not have access to apps or other electronic transfers.

