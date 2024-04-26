THE FRIDAY 5: The Collapse of Foxtrot and Dom’s; Kroger, Albertsons Sweeten Merger Deal

All of Foxtrot's 33 locations, as well as Dom's two locations, have closed.

1. Saying Goodbye to Foxtrot and Dom’s

Breaking news of the closure of both Foxtrot Market and Dom’s Kitchen & Market rightfully rocked the grocery industry this week. Just months after the merger of the two companies, they are closing all of their locations in and around Chicago, Dallas, Austin and Washington, D.C. Dom's and Foxtrot investors were reportedly informed Tuesday morning that the two retailers’ parent company Outfox Hospitality will be shutting down.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of a difficult decision we have had to make. After much consideration and evaluation, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market will be closing their doors starting on April 23, 2024," read a notice to customers posted to the Dom's website and on Foxtrot’s social media. "The closure affects two Dom’s stores and 33 Foxtrots across Chicago, Austin, Dallas, DC areas. We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts."

The abrupt closure of those stores has left both employees and suppliers in a lurch. Reports have surfaced that Foxtrot was going to miss its sales goal for 2023 by about $35 million, and many speculate that its too-ambitious plans for expansion, lack of foot traffic and high labor and production costs all led to its demise.

2. Kroger, Albertsons Come Up With a New Plan

As scrutiny about their merger has intensified, The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. are adding 166 more stores to the list of locations to be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers. With this update, 579 stores will be spun off to C&S, and new to that arrangement is the Haggen banner, which would become part of C&S.

The updated plan also includes increased distribution capacity through a combination of different and larger facilities, along with expanded transition services agreements and the transfer of one dairy facility to support C&S. Additionally, the corporate and office infrastructure provided to C&S will be expanded.

According to Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, the amended divestiture deal reflects the concerns voiced by regulators such as the Federal Trade Commission, which filed suit in February to block the merger, while also further ensuring that no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all front-line employees will remain employed.