THE FRIDAY 5: ALDI Needs Suppliers' Help; Amazon's Operational Kinks

1. ALDI Lowers Prices, Gives Advice to Suppliers

News from ALDI grabbed readers’ attention this week, with the retailer planning to pass along $100 million in savings through Labor Day by dropping prices on more than 250 already discounted items. The price drop will nearly double savings from last year, building on the retailer's announcement last May that it was reducing prices on products to save shoppers more than $60 million.

This is another example of ALDI doubling down on its value proposition for shoppers. Last month, the discount retailer spoofed other grocers’ paid membership programs, pointing out that shoppers don’t need to be in a club to enjoy its deals.

Meanwhile, ALDI held an inaugural supplier summit online May 6, and its leaders emphasized the importance of keeping products on the shelf that mirror its mission of providing high-quality products to shoppers at low prices.

Among other goals, the summit was intended to help suppliers understand the parallel business growth they can achieve as ALDI widens its footprint and to ensure that products are available and priced properly in a market that promises to remain remarkably competitive. “We need your help,” said CEO Jason Hart. “It’s our goal to be America’s first stop for grocery shopping, which means we want your products to be the ones they bring home.”

2. Giant Eagle Adds a New Bag Option

Midwest retailer Giant Eagle made waves this week with its latest sustainability initiative – offering a washable, reusable fabric bag option that can withstand bulkier groceries but not wind up in a landfill or recycling bin. This month, the retailer will begin offering the new bags at Giant Eagle and Market District stores in Cuyahoga County in northeast Ohio.

The fabric bags – which look like standard paper bags – are also available at stores in Maryland, Indiana and in parts of Pennsylvania and will roll out in central Ohio locations over the summer.

“After hearing feedback from our customers that they were interested in a bag option that would help them more effectively transport heavier items, we sourced a new fully washable reusable fabric bag option for our stores. Once the new bags are in circulation, we encourage our customers to incorporate the fabric bags into their reusable bag collection and to utilize reusable shopping bags whenever they shop with us,” spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski told Progressive Grocer.

3. Amazon, Grocery Outlet Work Out Operational Kinks

Amazon is planning to cease operations for its 38,500-square-foot grocery fulfillment center in San Francisco’s Dogpatch area on June 27, as reported this week. As it closes one facility, the e-commerce giant is looking to build a 650,000-square-foot logistics center in San Francisco’s Showplace Square neighborhood, which is being vetted by city planners.

“We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners and drivers,” a representative said in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle. “As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities or open new sites, and we weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites or maintain a presence.”

In other news, Grocery Outlet’s sales momentum remained strong during its first quarter ended March 30, but its 29.3% gross margin was 110 basis points below expectations. President and CEO RJ Sheedy explained during the company’s Q1 earnings call that its low first-quarter margins were the result of both expected and unexpected impacts from its systems transition.

“Our results were incrementally impacted by unforeseen systems transition costs that surfaced at the end of the quarter,” Sheedy said. “We are all very disappointed with our poor Q1 results, and we are committed to getting these system impacts behind us very soon.”