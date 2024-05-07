Hy-Vee Recalls Dairy-Based Products Due to Possible Salmonella

Hy-Vee is recalling two varieties of its private label cream cheese, due to the potential for contamination with Salmonella.

Hy-Vee Inc., is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread and its bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream Mix due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

These products are manufactured at different third-party facilities around the Midwest and are sold under Hy-Vee’s private label and bulk-packaging programs. The product manufacturers notified Hy-Vee of the potential issue. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The affected products were distributed to Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – across the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The recalled products are as follows:

Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread – 8 ounces

UPC: 0075450096132

Best By: 8/7/2024; 8/14/2024

Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread – 12 ounces

UPC: 0075450096120

Best By: 10/1/2024

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 ounces

UPC: 0075450486740

Best By: 12/5/2024

Lot No.: 24073

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 ounces

UPC: 0075450486740

Best By: 12/1/2024

Lot No.: 24101

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 ounces

UPC: 0075450486740

Best By: 12/5/2024

Lot No.: 24117

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 ounces

UPC: 0075450486730

Best By: 12/5/2024

Lot No.: 24073

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 ounces

UPC: 0075450486730

Best By: 12/1/2024

Lot No.: 24101

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 ounces

UPC: 0075450486730

Best By: 12/5/2024

Lot No.: 24117

Hy-Vee has reportedly removed all affected items listed above from its shelves. Customers who purchased the products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Meanwhile, fellow Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets Inc. is also recalling three of its cheese spreads for possible Salmonella contamination.

The products being recalled include following:

Schnucks Whip Cream Spread

UPC 4131858005

Best By: 8/8/2024

Schnucks Strawberry Spread

UPC 4131858007

Best By: 9/8/2024

Schnucks Cream Cheese Spread

UPC 4131858023

Best By: 10/8/2024

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 75,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.