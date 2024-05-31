THE FRIDAY 5: Ahold Delhaize Shares New Strategy; Kroger’s Receipt Checks

Multiple news items about Ohio-based Kroger captured readers' attention this week.
3. Kroger’s Receipt Checks
Two news items from The Kroger Co. piqued reader interest this week, including the grocer’s move to implement receipt checks at 12 of its stores in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, as an added security measure to stanch theft.
“At Kroger we are committed to providing access to fresh food and essentials. Safety is one of our core values, and it guides everything we do," Kroger spokesperson Mark Bruce told Progressive Grocer. "In response to increased incidents of theft, we recently deployed added safety measures, including receipt checks, at six Columbus-area stores. Although early in implementation, we have received positive feedback from associates and customers.”
In other Kroger news, a suspect has been charged in a May 23 shooting at the company’s store located at 6310 East State Boulevard, in Fort Wayne, Ind. According to local news reports, Richard Klaff Jr. posted a video of himself live on a social media platform in which he displayed a gun and shared his intention to shoot people at that location.
The chilling case underscores the security challenges faced by today’s retailers.
4. Big Lots Talks Grocery
In a Q&A with PG, Seth Marks, SVP of extreme value sourcing and co-chief merchant, at Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots, Inc., talked about how the company is lowering prices at a crucial time for consumers and garnering new fans in the process.
“Price matters more than ever right now, and we fine-tuned our pricing on hundreds of SKUs and millions of selling units,” Marks shared. “We took a deep dive, looking at every UPC we had and adjusting prices to be below the market where we could. We feel really good at where we are in the landscape – we have the highest penetration we’ve seen in years and some of the lowest prices. We have more Extreme Bargains behind it, too.”
5. Walmart Ends Partnership With Capital One
Walmart marked the end of its contentious relationship with Capital One last week. The partnership between Walmart and McLean, Va.-based Capital One began in 2019, but the retailer sued the banking company in 2023, alleging that Capital One took too long to send replacement cards and process payments. In March of this year, a federal judge ruled that Walmart could end the partnership early.
Capital One will retain the credit card accounts, which represent about $8.5 billion in loans. Meanwhile, Walmart has yet to name a consumer credit card successor to Capital One.