THE FRIDAY 5: Ahold Delhaize Shares New Strategy; Kroger’s Receipt Checks

Weis Markets has broken ground on its first new store since 2020.

1. Weis Markets Back in the Saddle

The growth of Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets was a hot ticket news item this week. The grocer held a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of a new store in Ijamsville, Md. This marks Weis Markets’ first new construction project since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

The store, the company’s 50th location in Maryland and seventh in the state’s Frederick County, will showcase the latest in innovative store design, in addition to a six-pump Weis Gas N’ Go fuel center. Store features will include large fresh departments, a pharmacy and a grocery department offering a wide range of products.

2. How Ahold Delhaize's New Strategy Impacts U.S. Ops

Progressive Grocer was on site last week during Ahold Delhaize’s 2024 Strategy Day, held May 23 at the retail conglomerate’s Zaandam, Netherlands headquarters. During the event, the company launched its Growing Together strategy, which outlines its key growth and investment plans and ambitions toward 2028.

“We have taken a multi-stakeholder approach to developing this new strategy, ensuring we balance the needs of our customers, the people we work with and broader societal dimensions,” said Frans Muller, president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize. “'Growing Together' ensures we will stay at the forefront of innovation in healthy foods, omnichannel experiences and supply chain transformation, serving customer needs through a well-invested and future-focused foundation.”

Also popular among readers was the interview PG Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt conducted with Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman during her visit to the company’s headquarters. Fleeman discussed how the company’s new strategy would affect American operations, especially given the news that the revitalization of Stop & Shop will include the closure of an as-yet-undetermined number of underperforming stores “to create a healthy store base for the long term and grow the brand.”

In the second part of the interview, Fleeman shared even more about operations in the United States, including diversity, sustainability and social media capabilities.