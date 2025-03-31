Freson Bros. Rolls Out Online Ordering for Fresh and Prepared Foods

With Mercatus’ white-label digital commerce platform, Freson Bros. can offer a personalized ordering experience for catering, foodservice and freshly prepared meals, accessible via web and mobile app.

Canadian independent grocer Freson Bros. has chosen Mercatus, a provider of digital engagement and commerce solutions for regional and independent grocers, on a cutting-edge online ordering platform for fresh food and prepared meals.

With 17 locations across the province of Alberta, family-owned and -operated Freson Bros. has a reputation for quality fresh foods, exceptional prepared meals and superior customer service. By deploying Mercatus’ advanced white-label digital commerce platform, Freson Bros. can offer its customers a seamless, personalized ordering experience for catering, foodservice and freshly prepared meals, accessible via web and mobile app.

[RELATED: Mercatus, 1WorldSync Team Up to Enrich Content for Grocers]