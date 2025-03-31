Freson Bros. Rolls Out Online Ordering for Fresh and Prepared Foods
The new digital ordering solution is strategically designed to meet three key goals:
- Customer Convenience: Customers can easily place orders online and conveniently pick them up in-store, significantly improving the overall shopping experience.
- Operational Excellence: Store teams can take advantage of a streamlined order management system that optimizes the entire ordering and fulfillment process. Increased efficiency ensures that each order meets Freson Bros.’ standards for quality and service.
- Higher Revenue and Profitability: The deployment of an advanced digital ordering application and sophisticated order management tools positions Freson Bros. to boost sales in its catering and foodservice departments, ultimately increasing overall profitability.
“Freson Bros. is dedicated to continuously evolving our customer experience by making it easy and convenient to access the fresh, high-quality products we’re known for,” noted Doug Lovsin, president of the Stony Plain, Alberta-based grocer. “Partnering with Mercatus empowers us to not only exceed our customers’ expectations, but also enhance our operational efficiencies, driving profitable growth in our most important categories.”
“We’re excited to partner with a visionary retailer like Freson Bros., which shares our commitment to innovation and exceptional customer experiences,” said Lan Nguyen, CEO of Houston-based Mercatus. “Our collaboration represents a powerful opportunity to improve the customer experience, streamline prepared food operations, deepen customer loyalty, and accelerate growth in the highly competitive fresh and foodservice segments.”