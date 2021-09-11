FreshRealm Launches 1st Fresh Meal Brand for Grocery

To help food retailers capitalize on the demand for simple everyday meal solutions, FreshRealm has launched Kitchen Table, the company’s first branded line of fresh, quality meal offerings. The new brand will allow grocers to bring a complete assortment of chef-tested fresh meals to their consumers in a few short months.

Sixty-five percent of Americans say that they're spending more time in their kitchens than in years past, according to a new nationwide Kitchen Confidence study from Pampered Chef. The findings demonstrate how Americans are seeking better mealtime solutions and cooking alternatives when they're in a pinch.

“People have enjoyed the experience of being at home and being in their kitchens, but are also experiencing meal preparation fatigue. Kitchen Table offers them the chance to elevate the meal experience they may have grown tired of,” said Nicole Desir, EVP, brand and communications at Ventura, Calif.-based FreshRealm. “Gathering around the table over delicious food is an experience for the everyday, not to be reserved for special occasions.”

The new line of oven-, stovetop-, microwave- and slow-cooker-ready meals includes a diverse variety of Italian, Asian, global and classic cuisines in more than 50 complete meal options. Ready-to-cook meals are prepared in about 20 minutes, while ready-to-heat options take three minutes.

“FreshRealm, and the Kitchen Table brand, are uniquely positioned to help retailers address consumers’ evolving behaviors and understanding of the foundational role fresh food has in our lives,” said Desir. “What’s more, meal destinations provide retailers with the opportunity to drive an emotional connection with shoppers by creating a vibrant and simplified shopping experience through high-quality meals and a warm and inclusive brand you can trust.”

FreshRealm will also support customers with customized brand marketing to targeted consumers. Kitchen Table’s versatility offers flexibility of product placement using current end caps and free-standing coolers based on an individual store’s unique needs. Overall, the company is able to provide retailers with a partner and a plan for developing the future fresh meal destination as a dynamic solution for shoppers with busy lifestyles who are seeking healthier options.

Meal solution provider FreshRealm revealed plans to expand its operational facilities nationally in August. The facilities will reportedly allow the company to generate more than 100 million meals per year across its complete range of ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat meals, and meal kits. The expansion news followed the company’s $32 million in funding raised from investors.