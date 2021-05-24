FreshRealm to Develop the Future Fresh Meal Department

Fresh meal solutions provider FreshRealm is repositioning the company to better partner with retailers on creating in-store destinations for the future fresh meal department. The strategy is centered on the company's vision to "connect people through meals" by delivering elevated meal experiences guided by consumer insights.

"We are a fresh meals company, and that is all that we do," said Michael Lippold, founder and CEO of Ventura, Calif.-based FreshRealm. "We know this category, based on our decade-long runway in the category in various channels of distribution. Our revitalized strategy leans into our experience and is hyper-targeted on delivering an in-store experience that's centric to our retail partners and leans into the consumer needs that we see evolving over the next five years. We are the only company to provide a national and complete solution."

The company's foundation in fresh meals, including ready-to-cook, ready-to-heat and meal kits, is rooted in a 360-degree product, marketing and sales strategy that starts with consumer insights and includes product design and strategic sourcing. According to the company, "just-in-time" supply chain logistics offer retail partners a personalized and worry-free experience.

FreshRealm's rebrand is also backed with deep industry know-how. Lippold and the company’s COO, Neill King, bring a combined 40-plus years in the production, supply and operations of short-shelf-life perishable foods. CCO Jim Catchot, bringing more than 40 years of experience in fresh food as the former president and founder of Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based Renaissance Food Group, leads sales, marketing and product strategy. Together, they have built teams of fresh food experts from across the globe.

Also part of its corporate rebrand strategy, FreshRealm has brought aboard Nicole Desir, EVP, brand and communications, who will launch a marketing strategy including a new corporate identity and logo that reflect the company's tag line, "connecting through meals." She brings to her latest role more than 20 years' experience in growing branded CPG and lifestyle businesses.

FreshRealm’s strategic repositioning optimizes its position in the high-growth fresh meal category, which is being driven by consumers' desire for low-effort meals during the pandemic. The category has seen unprecedented growth, increasing by 15.4% in 2020. Additionally, according to data from Chicago-bases IRI, category sales are expected to reach $30 billion by 2025.