Press enter to search
Close search

Fresh Cravings Salsa and Tortilla Chips Snack Packs

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Fresh Cravings Salsa and Tortilla Chips Snack Packs

Fresh Cravings has added a grab-and-go to its line of salsas: Salsa and Tortilla Chips snack packs, intended to provide a healthier snack option for busy parents on the go. Made with fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes and hand-picked vegetables – along with zesty peppers and spices – the salsa is never cooked, giving a fresh, authentic taste. The snack packs come in Fresh Cravings’ most popular recipe, Restaurant Style, in the Mild heat variety. The refrigerated packs come with a portion-controlled serving of tortilla chips and retail for a suggested $1.78 each.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Jana Foods Organic Kingdom Organic British Cheddar Cheese