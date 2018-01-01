Fresh Cravings Salsa and Tortilla Chips Snack Packs

Fresh Cravings has added a grab-and-go to its line of salsas: Salsa and Tortilla Chips snack packs, intended to provide a healthier snack option for busy parents on the go. Made with fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes and hand-picked vegetables – along with zesty peppers and spices – the salsa is never cooked, giving a fresh, authentic taste. The snack packs come in Fresh Cravings’ most popular recipe, Restaurant Style, in the Mild heat variety. The refrigerated packs come with a portion-controlled serving of tortilla chips and retail for a suggested $1.78 each.