Foxtrot Opens 3rd D.C. Location

Foxtrot, the all-day café and corner-store chain, has continued its expansion in Washington, D.C., with the Oct. 29 opening of a location in Dupont Circle at 1601 Connecticut Avenue NW. The location is Foxtrot’s 15th nationwide as the retailer works to reach its goal of opening more than 50 stores in the next two years.

The Dupont store features expanded café offerings and an extensive grocery assortment of grab-and-go items, curated snacks, pantry staples and locally sourced favorites.

“Our Dupont store marks the third location we’ve opened in D.C. this year, and we couldn’t be more proud to call this great city home,” said Foxtrot CEO and co-founder Mike LaVitola. “We’re excited to join the Dupont community and look forward to bringing our favorite local products and small makers to even more people around D.C.”

Foxtrot Dupont features include:

A refreshed café menu offering light, ingredient-driven and seasonally inspired dishes, among them Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast ($10), Tahini Yogurt Fruit Bowl ($9), and Autumn Couscous Bowl ($12).

Fall-forward flavors to embrace the season with new Foxtrot ice cream in such flavors as Pumpkin Pie, Cinnamon Crunch and Pecan Pie; cozy seasonal café drinks and a special Ghost Chai Latte on Halloween weekend, plus new holiday gift boxes for hostess gifts and early seasonal presents.

An expansive wine, beer and spirits selection, including local favorites from Right Proper, Aslin and Old Westminster, with other trend and artisan selections handpicked by an in-house sommelier.

A selection of curated snacks, pantry staples and locally sourced favorites like Whisked, Pluma and Dolcezza.

An outdoor patio and ample indoor seating, offering an all-day café atmosphere for guests to grab a quick meal or a cup of coffee, or enjoy happy hour.

Foxtrot is celebrating its grand opening with several activations and giveaways over the next few days, including free coffee, free sweets, and complimentary samples from local vendor partners. On Donation Day (Oct. 31), 10% of all purchases via Perks Pay, Foxtrot’s loyalty program, will benefit World Central Kitchen, while on Nov. 5-7, customers who pay with Foxtrot’s app will receive a custom-branded tote packed with a variety of sweets, snacks and swag.

The Dupont store’s hours are Sunday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Foxtrot’s other D.C. locations, which opened earlier this year, are in Georgetown and Mount Vernon Triangle.

There are currently 14 Foxtrot locations across Chicago, D.C. and Dallas, with plans to open more stores in both existing and new markets. The Chicago-based retailer also offers the best of its foods, goods and curated gifts nationwide via Foxtrot Anywhere.