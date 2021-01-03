Foxtrot Debuts on East Coast

Foxtrot, a combined café-and-retail-market concept with e-commerce savvy, has now arrived on the East Coast with the debut of two Washington, D.C. locations: A Georgetown store has already begun operating, while another location is scheduled to open its doors in Mount Vernon Triangle on March 22.

The latest stores bring Foxtrot’s national footprint to 12 total brick-and-mortar locations. The Chicago-based company currently has markets in the Windy City and Dallas, and recently revealed a $42 million funding round that will be used to scale its expansion in the District of Columbia and within its current markets.

Both D.C. stores will feature expansive floor plans, outdoor patio areas, a coffee bar, a large selection of beer and wine curated by Foxtrot’s in-house sommelier, and an all-day café offering of seasonal chef-prepared foods, including a mapo tofu bowl and pork and chili tacos created exclusively for these stores by local celebrity chef Erik Bruner Yang. Foxtrot will also offer such local favorite brands as Ice Cream Jubilee, Vigilante Coffee, Mason Dixie, Pluma by Bluebird Bakery, and Anxo Cider.

Along with an unique in-store experience, the retailer provides delivery via its proprietary app and website in an hour or less. For every delivery order made on Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2, Foxtrot will donate the delivery fees to the Power of 10 Initiative, the restaurant industry's nonprofit initiative created by Yang to bring restaurant workers back to work and provide the needy with access to food.

In the company’s recently completed first-ever Up and Comers Small Makers Awards program in search of the next great brands, McLean, Virginia-based Surprisingly Baked, which makes indulgent cookies with a “surprise” inside, was voted the D.C.-area fan favorite, earning the brand $8,000 in marketing support and placement in Foxtrot’s D.C., stores.

“Our D.C. openings are the culmination of several years exploring neighborhoods, meeting with local makers, and tasting all the best this amazing city has to offer,” said Foxtrot co-founder and CEO Mike LaVitola. “We’re looking forward to introducing our unique blend of curation and convenience to Washingtonians.”

Foxtrot is marking the grand opening of the Georgetown store with several on-location activations and giveaways spotlighting local brands and the retailer’s values.

Both locations will operate in compliance with Washington, D.C.’s social-distancing guidelines and follow Foxtrot’s current safety standards, including mandatory face masks, glass dividers at the coffee bars and 6-foot distance vinyl markers on floors.