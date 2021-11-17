Foxtrot Coming to Chicago's Magnificent Mile

Foxtrot Market has signed a lease with CIM Group and Golub & Co. for a 1,739-square-foot retail space at The Shops at Tribune Tower, in Chicago. Combining the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology, Foxtrot offers an all-day café experience, plus a selection of grocery staples, sommelier-curated wine and locally sourced goods that can be purchased in-store or ordered for 5-minute pickup and 30-minute delivery powered by the Foxtrot app.

“We’re excited to bring our local corner store and café to such an important building and neighborhood in Chicago,” said Foxtrot co-founder and CEO Mike LaVitola. “The Tribune Tower’s rich history, iconic architecture and prime location paired with the recent renovations and new public plaza, make this an exciting destination to be a part of. We look forward to welcoming everyone, from Tower residents to locals who work nearby to tourists who are exploring the city for the first time.”

Located at 429 North Michigan Avenue, Foxtrot at The Shops at Tribune Tower will be a multiuse space designed to create the experience of a neighborhood café, with dedicated patio space fronting the 1.5-acre public park at the soon-to-be-completed Pioneer Court. The location will offer expanded grab-and-go offerings along with an array of café items, curated snacks and everyday essentials. The store is expected to open in spring 2022.

“Foxtrot is a community-serving retailer that brings a contemporary market to this high-traffic location on the Magnificent Mile,” said Shaul Kuba, co-founder and principal at Los Angeles-based CIM, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender, and developer. “It benefits everyone in the neighborhood including local residents, office workers and visitors, and is an ideal addition to our Shops at Tribune Tower.”

The new Foxtrot location will be directly adjacent to Museum of Ice Cream on Pioneer Court, a public plaza that CIM and Chicago-based co-investor and developer Golub & Co. are reimagining as a more welcoming landscaped community space overlooking the Chicago River in a park-like setting shared with an Apple flagship store.

The Shops at Tribune Tower consists of 50,000 square feet of retail spaces that anchor the ground floor of the iconic 36-story, 740,000-square-foot neo-Gothic building, originally built in 1925 and recently converted into 162 luxury residential condominiums.

Chicago-based Foxtrot currently has 15 locations: 10 stores in Chicago, three in Washington, D.C., and two in Dallas, with plans for further expansion nationwide.