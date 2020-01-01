Foster Farms Smart Crust Pizza

With more than half of Americans trying to reduce carbohydrates in their diet, Foster Farms has found a solution for pizza lovers with its frozen Smart Crust frozen pizza. Available in Four Cheese, Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Bacon Club varieties, the product line contains just 4 grams per serving while providing 25 grams of protein, thanks to a unique crust made from Foster Farms chicken breast, egg whites and cheese rather than flour. Smart Crust pizza is also gluten- and grain-free and Keto-certified. Ready to eat after 15 minutes in the oven, Smart Crust pizza retails for a suggested $5.99 per 8- to 8.5-ounce package.