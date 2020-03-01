Former Kroger Exec Christopher Hjelm Joins CPSI Board of Directors

Christopher T. Hjelm, recently retired from The Kroger Co. has joined the board of directors of Mobile, Ala.-based community health care solutions company CPSI as an independent director. Hjelm will serve as a class III director, with a term expiring on the date of the company’s annual meeting of stockholders in 2020, when he is expected to stand for re-election as a director. Along with his election to the Board, Hjelm was appointed to the board’s compensation committee.

Hjelm brings more than 25 years of experience as a c-level technology leader to CPSI, with a history of leading strategic initiatives to drive innovation. During his 14 years at Cincinnati-based Kroger, which serves customers through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,769 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, and is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, he rose to the position of EVP and CIO.

Before joining Kroger, Hjelm worked at such companies as FedEx, Cendant, Orbitz, eBay, Exci[email protected], Zoho and Hughes Aircraft. He currently sits on the board of Inky Technology Corp. and on the investment committees for Connetic Ventures and Cintrifuse. He previously sat on the board of Kindred Healthcare, a publicly traded health care services company that through its subsidiaries operated hospitals and nursing homes and provided home health, hospice and other nonmedical services. Hjelm also sat on the board of RehabCare, a health care services company that provided therapy services across multiple settings.