Food Retail Vet Frank Lazaran Joins Board of Alkaline Water

Food retail veteran Frank Lazaran has joined the board of directors of The Alkaline Water Co., a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused and A88CBD, respectively.

Lazaran was most recently the chairman, CEO and president of Indianapolis-based Marsh Supermarkets. Prior to Marsh, Lazaran was the CEO, president and director of Jacksonville, Florida-based Winn-Dixie Stores, now part of Southeastern Grocers. He is currently a senior industry partner for the Larchmont, New York-based private equity firm New State Capital, and is an advisor to the retail industry through his consulting practice, Galazarano Consulting & Investments.

Lazaran joins the company's board as finance executive Bruce Leitch steps down to focus on other business endeavors.

“Frank is a seasoned industry veteran with experience and knowledge that will be instrumental as we scale our growing lifestyle brands to existing and new trade channels,” said Aaron Keay, board chairman for The Alkaline Water Co., based in Scottsdale, Arizona “Also, we want to thank Bruce for his outstanding leadership and guidance since 2016.”

Earlier this year, The Alkaline Water Co. launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company's CBD water and flavor-infused water.

The parent company and home of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. SEG is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in in North America.