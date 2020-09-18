Grocery Vet Rejoins TJX Board

The board of directors of the TJX Cos. Inc., one of the hottest off-price apparel and home fashions retailers in the United States and globally, has elected José B. Alvarez as a member, effective immediately. Alvarez previously sat on TJX’s board from 2007 through 2018.

Alvarez has been a member of the faculty of the Harvard Business School since 2009, after holding various senior executive roles in the food retail industry. He was EVP-global business development for retail conglomerate Royal Ahold, now Ahold Delhaize, in 2008 and held a number of key management positions at the company’s Stop & Shop and Giant Food banners from 2001 until 2008, among them president and CEO and EVP, supply chain and logistics. He previously worked at Shaw’s Supermarkets (now part of Albertsons Cos.) after starting his career at American Stores Co. in 1990. Alvarez is also a member of the board of directors of United Rentals Inc.

His long retail industry career, paired with his experience as an educator on the industry and his public company directorships, has given him deep expertise in worldwide retail chain management, including organizational leadership, store management, supply chain, logistics, distribution, merchandising, marketing, and strategy.

“We could not be more pleased to welcome back José to our board of directors,” said Carol Meyrowitz, executive chairman of the board of Framingham, Massachusetts-based TJX, which operates a total of 4,557 stores in nine countries, including the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense banners in the United States. “His range of experience, deep knowledge of the global retail industry and understanding of our company can bring valued insight into the boardroom and add to the strength and diversity of our board. We look forward to working with José again as we continue to focus on the near- and long-term strength, stability and success of the company.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its ecommerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 8 on PG’s list.