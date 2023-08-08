Food Lion President Joins Tractor Supply Board of Directors

Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co., has appointed Food Lion President Meg Ham an independent member of its board of directors, effective Aug. 2. Ham has spent 35 years in the retail industry, the last nine in her current position.

“We are delighted to welcome Meg to our board of directors,” said Edna Morris, chairman of the board of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Tractor Supply. “Our board will benefit tremendously from the deep expertise Meg brings from her impressive career in retail. Given the strong overlap of the communities Food Lion and Tractor Supply both serve, Meg brings a great understanding of our customers and marketplace opportunities. On top of that, her focus on customer service and caring for team members has great alignment with our values and focus here at Tractor Supply.”

With the addition of Ham, Tractor Supply’s board of directors now consists of nine members with extensive expertise and experience across various industries.

A graduate of Cornell University, Ham previously sat on the board of directors for the Network of Executive Women (now NextUP) and Easter Seals, and on the board of governors for Saint Joseph’s University’s Food Marketing Education Foundation. During her time at Food Lion parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, she also led Bottom Dollar Food, the company’s former discount banner, as well as holding executive leadership roles in both retail operations and merchandising functions at Food Lion and Hannaford.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

Tractor Supply operates 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. The company also owns and operates 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. Tractor supply employs 52,000 associates.