Food City Opens New Store in Tennessee

Food City is welcoming shoppers to a new store in East Ridge, Tenn., as part of its expansion in that state. The 54,000-plus-square-foot location opened last week in the town east of Chattanooga and just north of the Georgia state line.

The recently constructed store at 3636 Ringgold Road is across the street from a previous Food City location. In addition to a wide variety of center-store items, the banner’s latest supermarket features locally sourced produce, fresh meat and seafood, from-scratch bakery items and an in-house floral department and pharmacy.

This spot also includes an array of ready-to-eat and ready-to-make offerings, including fresh sushi, hot pizza, smoked meats and fare an Asian wok station. An onsite Starbucks will serve customers, too.

Curbside pickup is available via Food City’s GoCart personal shopper program. Customers can also sign up for the retailer’s ValuCard loyalty membership to earn discounts on food and fuel.

“We’re excited to be opening a new state-of-the-art Food City in East Ridge to serve our loyal customers,” President and CEO Steven Smith told a local media outlet. “They will find the same smiling faces, top quality products and low prices they have come to expect from Food City, along with some great new services and conveniences.”

Food City is on a roll this year, working on another Chattanooga-area location and at least two other stores in Tennessee and Georgia. In April, the company opened a 54,100-square-foot store in Cookeville, Tenn., and also announced that it is joining the Ace Hardware family of stores. The retailer plans to roll out a line of Curt’s Ace Hardware in select locations starting this summer. Further broadening its services, Food City teamed up with Algood Drugs to provide health care services to community residents, with many of that company’s staff joining Food City’s pharmacy team.

Food City’s parent company, Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, operates 138 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama. K-VA-T is No. 68 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.