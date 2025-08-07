 Skip to main content

FMI Backs FDA’s Extension of Food Traceability Rule Compliance Date

Trade org also suggests changes to address implementation barriers
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Checking Ingredients Main Image
Beyond FDA's extension of the compliance date for the Food Traceability Rule until July 2028, FMI is urging the agency to make additional changes to the rule to facilitate implementation.

FMI – The Food Industry Association has expressed its approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) proposed rule to extend the compliance date for the Food Traceability Rule until July 2028, but is urging the federal agency to make further changes to the rule to ensure efficient implementation. 

“FMI is grateful for FDA’s recognition of the need to extend the compliance date for the Food Traceability Rule, which is the most complex regulation the food industry has ever faced,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “We also strongly believe that FDA should use this opportunity to make reasonable changes to the rule to reduce unnecessary complexity that would burden the supply chain and increase food costs to consumers.”

[RELATED: FMI Weighs in on Traceability, Front-of-Pack Labeling]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Added Sarasin: “We fully support efforts to improve traceability throughout the supply chain and are working diligently to do so, but we must ensure that all stakeholders are engaged and that FDA can use the information required by the regulation to improve food safety without driving up costs throughout the supply chain. With a few key changes to the rule, FDA can meet the goal of reducing public health risk and facilitate more efficient and effective traceback investigations.”

She added that the trade organization and its members were available to work with the agency on compliance. 

FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — retailers, producers and service providers — to amplify the collective work of the industry. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds