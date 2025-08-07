FMI Backs FDA’s Extension of Food Traceability Rule Compliance Date

Added Sarasin: “We fully support efforts to improve traceability throughout the supply chain and are working diligently to do so, but we must ensure that all stakeholders are engaged and that FDA can use the information required by the regulation to improve food safety without driving up costs throughout the supply chain. With a few key changes to the rule, FDA can meet the goal of reducing public health risk and facilitate more efficient and effective traceback investigations.”

She added that the trade organization and its members were available to work with the agency on compliance.

FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — retailers, producers and service providers — to amplify the collective work of the industry.