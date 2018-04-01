Fisher Oven Roasted Never Fried BFY Nuts

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has launched a new line of better-for-you nuts: Fisher Oven Roasted Never Fried, which are made with two simple ingredients: nuts and sea salt, and contain no added oils. The Non-GMO Project Verified come in six varieties: Deluxe Mixed Nuts (SRP: $7.99 for 8.75 ounces), Mixed Nuts with Peanuts ($4.64 for 10 ounces), Peanuts ($2.99 for 12 ounces), Almond & Cashew Blend ($6.50 for 8.75 ounces), Almonds ($5.99 for 10.5 ounces) and Cashews ($7.99 for 8.75 ounces). Each variety comes in a clear PETE container for full visibility of its contents.