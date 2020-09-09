The Fight for the Center of the Plate

Colored cauliflower from specialty produce purveyors Frieda’s and Melissa’s can wake up a meal. A sampler dish of winter produce can fill the center of a plate and hungry stomachs alike.

Value-added meat-and-vegetable combos are gaining in popularity with consumers. Harried customers are more willing to grab a package that contains everything needed for dinner, from meat to vegetables, than in the past. Many retailers cut beef, pork and chicken for convenience, while others add their own seasonings and marinades. Cut meat and vegetables that are pre-skewered will appeal to consumers seeking kabobs.

Noel W. White, CEO of Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, said in an annual report that his company can meet consumer needs through a broad portfolio of diverse products, including prepared foods and value-added chicken, which are expected to be the most profitable segments. Beef is expected to see continued growth as part of Tyson’s case-ready value-added business. Tyson’s poultry business continues to grow its mix of value-added products via acquisition and new products in the retail and foodservice channels. Some retailers are packaging meat cuts with vegetables for faster dinner solutions, while others are offering pre-marinated meats or heat-and-eat baby back ribs.

Veg-centric is another trend in entrées that started in restaurants. It began when foodservice and restaurant customers asked for dishes with vegetables as the main course. “Veg-centricity” features fresh produce, mainly vegetables, as “the star of the plate.” It’s not vegetarian, vegan or flexitarian, according to Gordon Food Service, based in Wyoming, Michigan. Veg-centric involves chefs applying small amounts of umami to center-of-plate vegetable dishes to enhance flavor. Developed in Japan, umami is savory and one of the five basic tastes, together with sweetness, sourness, bitterness and saltiness. Umami is characteristic of cooked meats and broths.

The flavor and protein of umami are added to vegetable dishes, for example, as bits of country ham, meat broth or crispy chicken skin. There are at least 13 umami additions. These small additions increase the desirable taste and protein of plant-based and vegetable entrées, according to Gordon Food Service chefs.

Meat proteins are still part of veg-centric dishes, but they have changed places with vegetables. In these dishes, they serve only as a flavor enhancer, which is a plus for those watching their diets. Other examples include roasted Brussels sprouts with crumbled chorizo, and caramelized cauliflower with balsamic-bacon breadcrumbs.

Tofu and Tempeh