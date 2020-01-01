Field Roast Plant-Based Nuggets

Field Roast Grain Meat Co., owned by Greenleaf Foods SPC, has added par-fried Plant-Based Nuggets to its portfolio of frozen plant-based appetizers and entrées. Made from whole food ingredients like roasted garlic, wheat and pea protein, the crispy, bite-size breaded nuggets offer a taste and texture comparable to traditional chicken nuggets. The item contains 14 grams of protein per five-nugget serving, but no GMOs, soy, artificial ingredients or colors. A 10-ounce package of about 13 nuggets retails for a suggested $7.99. Field Roast’s frozen portfolio that includes Fruffalo Wings and Miniature Corn Dogs.