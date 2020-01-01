Feltman’s of Coney Island Hot Dogs

Press enter to search
Billed as the brand that introduced the hot dog to the world way back in 1867, Feltman’s of Coney Island has debuted a 12.8-ounce 8-count pack of its Uncured Beef Natural Casing Hot Dogs — the perfect match for an 8-pack of hot dog buns. The 100% natural all-beef hot dogs are inspired by Charles Feltman’s original frankfurter, featuring no artificial nitrates or ingredients, and naturally smoked in a lamb casing that provides a satisfying snap of flavorful juices and Old World spices with each bite. Feltman’s hot dogs are vacuum-sealed in plastic to stay fresh for up to 60 days in the refrigerator and 10 months in the freezer. The fastest-growing hot dog company in the United States, Feltman’s has experienced 300% year-over-year revenue growth. The suggested retail price for the latest SKU from the veteran-owned and -operated Gold Star family business is $6.49.

 

