Farmstead Seeking to Expand Supplier Diversity

E-grocer Farmstead has launched a Charlotte Discovery Campaign to help the company identify new local suppliers and increase the diversity of its supplier community. In Charlotte, N.C., the online grocer already offers 30-plus local brands, among them Artisan Tropic, Empanada Queen, Jenkins Livermus and Ogre Craft BBQ Sauce. The company’s Charlotte delivery volume has grown 60% in 2022.

Farmstead is seeking additional suppliers based in North Carolina or within 200 miles of Charlotte across such categories as food, beverage, personal care, baby, pet, health, and cleaning and household essentials. Interested suppliers can apply online through May 9.

Serving various metro areas across the United States, Farmstead initially launched in Charlotte in November 2020, offering a mix of local and national brands, no-fee delivery, convenience and reasonable prices. Customers can choose a same-day delivery slot for everyday ordering, or sign up for a free once-a-week delivery slot. All deliveries are batched together with other orders in the same neighborhood to reduce carbon emissions. Farmstead delivers in Charlotte seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company leverages proprietary AI technology and a dark store-model to maximize efficiency and lower costs. As a result, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is in the midst of expanding nationwide to a primarily suburban, mass-market audience. It most recently arrived in the Chicago area.

“Farmstead is known for its focus on fresh and local, and local suppliers are the backbone of our inventory sourcing in each area we serve,” noted Sara Custer, head of operations at the Burlingame, Calif.-based company. “We are also dedicated to diversity and inclusion in everything we do. We’re excited to surface and promote new suppliers in Charlotte.”

In other Farmstead news, the company recently made it easier for customers to reduce their food waste through a new Eat This First feature on receipts. Using its sell-by date inventory control and automated procurement systems for perishables, Farmstead is able to alert shoppers to which products in their order they should consume first. All receipts will now include the Eat This First section, which can remind a customer, for example, to eat the fresh salmon before other items.