Farmstead, Dematic Team to Streamline Grocery E-Commerce

E-grocer Farmstead and global logistics company Dematic have joined forces to help grocers achieve operational efficiencies through software and automation.

Farmstead created Grocery OS software to run the company’s own grocery business, later licensing the solution to help others start and manage their own grocery e-commerce operations. According to the online grocer, the full-stack solution provides everything a grocer needs to start a successful warehouse-powered grocery e-commerce and delivery operation in just two to three weeks, from sourcing warehouse space and inventory to coordinating delivery services.

The partnership has enabled Dematic and Farmstead to offer what amounts to a “warehouse in a box,” allowing grocers to fully automate their business, from receiving to fulfillment to shipping. Together, the two companies can provide an end-to-end solution for e-commerce: advanced Grocery OS software integrated with Dematic’s automation solutions.

“Dematic has a decades-long track record of helping retailers improve efficiency,” noted Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Burlingame, Calif.-based Farmstead. “We’re proud to bring Dematic, a trusted partner in automation, to the table when we’re speaking with grocers about driving operational efficiencies at scale.”

“We’ve been watching as Farmstead has transformed grocery e-commerce with its in-house tech stack,” said Matt Inbody, senior director, microenterprise at Atlanta-based Dematic. “We’re excited to partner with Farmstead on customer engagements, so we can continue to advance our future-focused approach in providing customers with the solutions they need to drive their business forward.”