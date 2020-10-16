Farmstead Coming to Charlotte, NC

Online grocer Farmstead has opened the waitlist for its November launch in the highly competitive Charlotte, North Carolina, market. Signups will be limited to the first 1,000 customers.

“We are thrilled to make the Carolinas our first expansion market and bring Farmstead to the East Coast,” noted Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Burlingame, California-based Farmstead, which got its start in the also competitive Bay Area. “Stay-at-home directives made it clear that online grocery should be a utility in this day and age – it should be cheaper and more convenient than going to the store with no fees, and the best local and national products delivered right to your doorstep.”

In the region, Farmstead will open various dark stores, which the company believes eases entry into new markets; aim to lower food waste by three to four times; and help eliminate food deserts by making fast, inexpensive delivery available to a wider area, with no stockouts, free delivery and no markups.

According to the company, its customer base has grown by double digits, month over month, throughout 2020. Among its notable milestones this year were moving to a much larger facility in the Bay Area, thereby increasing its delivery capacity by as much as tenfold; doubling its delivery area in the region; and making its in-house grocery delivery software available to other national and regional grocers.

Farmstead uses artificial intelligence technology to reduce food waste and further its mission of making high-quality, locally sourced food accessible to all.