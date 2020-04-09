Online Grocer Farmstead Doubles Delivery Area

E-grocer Farmstead has expanded its delivery radius in California’s Bay Area, adding same-day delivery from Oakland east to Walnut Creek and southwards down to Pleasanton and Livermore, and extending San Jose coverage to South San Jose and Los Gatos.The expansion doubles the company’s delivery area; previously, it served greater San Francisco only.

Farmstead’s recent relocation to a new, much larger microhub space, in Burlingame, California, made its delivery expansion possible. The space is six times bigger than Farmstead’s previous microhub, in San Francisco, and allows the company to deliver groceries to tens of thousands of Bay Area households weekly.

“Farmstead’s mission is to make fresh, high-quality food accessible to everyone,” noted Pradeep Elankumaran, CEO and co-founder of the San Francisco-based company. “We’ve had thousands of requests from potential customers in the broader Bay Area, both before and during the pandemic. Until now, neighborhoods east of the Diablo mountain range have lacked an online grocer that offers both local and national brands, at better prices than local supermarkets, with free delivery and a subscription option. We’re thrilled to bring Farmstead to over half a million more Bay Area households.”

Farmstead’s proprietary AI-based software, linked to smaller-format warehouses, helps determine optimal inventory levels, ensure efficient order picking/packing/delivery, and reduce food waste by six times compared with grocery stores, according to the company, which adds that these efficiencies enable it to charge no delivery fees while keeping prices lower than those of local supermarkets.

Cities and towns included in the expansion are Alamo, Castro Valley, Concord, Crockett, Danville, Dublin, Hercules, Lafayette, Livermore, Martinez, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Pleasanton, Richmond, Rodeo, San Ramon and Walnut Creek. Customers in those locations can create an account and place their first order online.