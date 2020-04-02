Press enter to search
Close search

Farmstead Expands Refill & Save Program

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Farmstead Expands Refill & Save Program

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 02/04/2020
Farmstead Expands Refill & Save Program
More Farmstead customers can now take advantage of the e-grocer's Refill & Save program offering significant discounts on certain commonly purchased food items

Online grocer Farmstead has expanded its Refill & Save program, which offers certain popular staples at significantly lower prices to all same-day customers, with the discount applied to products that have been bought at least once in the last two visits, and no additional charges. Previously, the program was available only to weekly customers.

Discounted items under Refill & Save include milk, eggs, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and bread. 

“Our Refill & Save program has been extremely popular with customers, as many households order the same staples each time they shop,” noted Farmstead founder and CEO Pradeep Elankumaran. “Farmstead’s focus on these staple products and our use of AI models to predict demand allows us to reduce costs for our customers on frequently ordered household groceries.  As we fulfill our mission to make high-quality locally sourced food available to all and reduce food waste, Refill & Save is an integral part of our offering.”

The San Francisco-based company uses artificial intelligence-powered predictive models to significantly improve efficiency and reduce costs, enabling it to pass the savings on to its customers while helping local growers increase sales. Using the AI-based tech, Farmstead can accurately predict what people buy, stock its micro-warehouses accordingly and deliver orders within an hour.

Also Worth Reading

Farmstead Debuts Smart Shopping List

Feature uses machine-learning models to accurately predict shoppers’ needs

Farmstead

Farmstead Rolls Out ‘Local First’ Program for Area Food Companies

E-grocer wishes to create “balance” of national, local items

Farmstead, Alex Lee Strike Multi-Market Supply Deal

Multiple microhubs to be established throughout Carolinas

Farmstead Works Directly With Customers to Plan Eco-Friendly Delivery Routes

Goal is to reduce cars on the road, carbon emissions

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Ecommerce
Farmstead Debuts Smart Shopping List
Ecommerce
Farmstead Gives Kraft Heinz Direct Channel to Consumers