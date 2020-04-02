Farmstead Expands Refill & Save Program

Online grocer Farmstead has expanded its Refill & Save program, which offers certain popular staples at significantly lower prices to all same-day customers, with the discount applied to products that have been bought at least once in the last two visits, and no additional charges. Previously, the program was available only to weekly customers.

Discounted items under Refill & Save include milk, eggs, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and bread.

“Our Refill & Save program has been extremely popular with customers, as many households order the same staples each time they shop,” noted Farmstead founder and CEO Pradeep Elankumaran. “Farmstead’s focus on these staple products and our use of AI models to predict demand allows us to reduce costs for our customers on frequently ordered household groceries. As we fulfill our mission to make high-quality locally sourced food available to all and reduce food waste, Refill & Save is an integral part of our offering.”

The San Francisco-based company uses artificial intelligence-powered predictive models to significantly improve efficiency and reduce costs, enabling it to pass the savings on to its customers while helping local growers increase sales. Using the AI-based tech, Farmstead can accurately predict what people buy, stock its micro-warehouses accordingly and deliver orders within an hour.