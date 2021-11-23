Farmstead Expands Grocery Delivery Hours in Miami

To meet growing demand in Miami ahead of the busy holiday season, online grocer Farmstead has expanded its delivery hours, adding dozens of new delivery slots as late as 8 p.m. on weekdays. The company’s weekly order volume in the Miami area has doubled over the past month.

Farmstead, which serves several metro areas across the United States, launched in Miami this past June. As well as expanding its hours, the company has recently added dozens of new staffers and brought on additional local grocery brands, among them McArthur Milk and Dairy, Yo Mama’s Pasta Sauce, Zephyrill’s Water, Mr. Tango Sausages, Natalie's Orchard Island Juice and Made Coffee. The company is also now sourcing local seafood while actively seeking to add more local brands.

The e-grocer also offers well-known national brands and fresh local produce. Customers can opt for same-day delivery for everyday ordering, or sign up for a free once-a-week delivery. All Farmstead deliveries are bundled together with other orders in the same neighborhood, to reduce carbon emissions. The company leverages proprietary artificial-intelligence technology and a dark-store model to maximize efficiency and reduce costs.

“Miami has shown us a warm welcome, and become one of our fastest-growing cities,” said Sara Custer, head of operations at Burlingame, Calif.-based Farmstead, which plans to expand nationwide to a primarily suburban, mid-market audience. “The holidays tend to drive a lot of new demand for delivery, and Miami has been no exception. We’ve set ourselves apart with our ability to deliver both local and national brands, same-day ordering, free once-a-week delivery, sustainable delivery routes and great prices. We’re excited to expand our footprint here in Miami and make fresh, local food available to anyone.”

Last month, Farmstead was among several businesses that received keys to the city from Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade county, in recognition for the new jobs it has created in the area. The company is currently offering new Miami customers $30 off their first order, plus a free gift.