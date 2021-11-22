Sedano's Debuts Magazine Celebrating Latin Cuisine

As part of the new Sedano's Retail Media Network, independent Hispanic grocer Sedano's Supermarkets has released the first issue of its bilingual Nuestra Sazón (Our Flavors) magazine in South Florida. With the help of Havas House, the global custom media, content and publishing division of Republica Havas, each issue of the print and online publication will celebrate Latin cuisine and culture through entertaining stories and comida criolla recipes that customers can make at home using ingredients from featured brands.

"We are excited to present our current and potential customers with this new culinary-focused publication," said Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer at Sedano's. "Featuring engaging articles and delicious recipes for Thanksgiving and Nochebuena [Christmas Eve] celebrations, the magazine has been mailed directly to tens of thousands of homes throughout South Florida."

In the inaugural issue, readers will meet local abuela (grandmother) Tania Martínez and her family, learn how Madrileños (residents of Madrid) celebrate Christmas and New Year's, try out a coquito-style recipe from another country, cook the perfect lechon asado for Nochebuena, and more.

Nuestra Sazón Invierno 2021/2022 is currently available online and will be delivered to homes throughout South Florida, ensuring visibility across the region and capturing the attention of shoppers while they're in the process of creating their shopping lists and menus.

"No other supermarket has been such a significant part of the South Florida community as Sedano's, and we are honored to bring their dedication to their customers to life within the pages of Nuestra Sazón," said Marisa Beazel, president and publisher of Miami-based Havas House. "We also hope to introduce customers to unique products and recipes that will foster new culinary traditions for their families."

Sedano's will promote the publication and its content through a social media campaign and monthly e-newsletters to its more than 30,000 subscribers.

The magazine's upcoming spring edition will celebrate the company's 60th anniversary and feature Easter/Holy Week recipes.

Meanwhile, to accommodate its continued growth, Sedano’s recently chose Daisy Intelligence to help with merchandising functions, including demand forecasting, store ordering, promotion planning and inventory selection, through automation and artificial intelligence.

Hialeah, Fla.-based Sedano’s has approximately 35 stores and more than 3,000 employees. Serving communities in South and Central Florida for nearly 60 years, the grocery store is led by the Herrán and Guerra families.