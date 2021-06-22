Farmstead Now Live in Miami Area

Online grocer Farmstead is now available in Miami and its surrounding areas. Thousands of South Florida residents have already signed up for the service, which delivers to addresses throughout Miami-Dade county, and to destinations as far north as Boynton Beach and as far south as Key Largo. New customers can open an account online, with no subscription or other fees required.

The company revealed this past January that it was coming to Miami.

“We are thrilled to be delivering to the thousands of South Florida shoppers who value fresh produce, sourced locally when possible, as well as national grocery brands, delivered to their doorsteps for the same or better prices than their local grocer, and with no delivery fees,” noted Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Burlingame, Calif.-based Farmstead. “We are particularly thrilled to tap into South Florida’s vibrant agricultural community in order to offer their produce to shoppers in the region. The Miami-Dade Beacon Council has been instrumental in connecting us with agricultural partners in the area, and we are grateful for their help.”

“We’re excited to have Farmstead launch delivery in Miami,” added James Kohnstamm, EVP economic development at the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “Their work in reducing food waste is critical, especially in a growing community like ours. Helping them build fruitful connections with our agricultural partners in south Dade not only gets the freshest seasonal produce to our residents, it expands Farmstead’s positive impact on our local economy.”

Miami’s Farmstead hub is in northwest Dade County, allowing it to serve households in Broward and parts of Palm Beach counties, as well as Key Largo to the south. Using Farmstead, customers can get all of their groceries, including high-quality local produce, national brands such as Kraft and Nabisco, and fresh meats, dairy and produce, from one place.

The company works with local farmers and national distributors to offer consumers’ preferred products. Groceries are hand-selected and inspected by a team at Farmstead’s dark stores, and orders are grouped together to deliver to customers and their neighbors at the same time to help lower carbon emissions. Customers can also sign up for a regular weekly program and get a 5% discount each time they buy the same product again. Farmstead’s proprietary artificial intelligence-based software tied to its smaller-format dark stores helps determine optimal inventory levels; ensure efficient order picking, packing and delivery; and reduce food waste. These efficiencies allow the company to deliver at no charge while keeping prices lower than those of local supermarkets, and making fresh, high-quality groceries accessible to all.

According to Farmstead, its customer base has grown by double digits, month over month, throughout 2020 and so far in 2021. Miami is Farmstead’s fifth market. The company started out in the San Francisco Bay Area. It now also serves Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Nashville, Tenn., and has plans to expand further.