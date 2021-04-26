Farmstead Expands in Charlotte, North Carolina

Online grocer Farmstead has introduced one-hour delivery and a new referral incentive program in Charlotte, North Carolina, as it significantly expands service in the area, based on rapidly growing customer demand.

Farmstead will now offer free online grocery delivery to all households within an hour’s drive of its hub, located just north of the airport. Based on increasing order volume, Farmstead is upping delivery availability from five days a week to seven, as well as delivering 12 hours a day, 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Additionally, customers can now order delivery within an hour for $4.99, while regular same-day delivery of orders more than $35 remains free. The company will also give customers who refer friends and family a $25 Farmstead credit on the completion of their first order, and the new customer will receive both $30 off their first order and an additional $25 credit toward future orders.

“Since we opened in Charlotte just four months ago, customer growth has grown faster than we expected,” noted Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Burlingame, Calif.-based Farmstead. “Customers in Charlotte appreciate getting fresher produce and other grocery staples at the same or better prices than they can get at the store, and with no additional or delivery fees. We are excited to expand our superior grocery experience to even more households in and around Charlotte.”

Farmstead, which recently revealed a national partnership with San Francisco-based DoorDash to provide one-hour delivery in the markets it serves, also enables grocers to list their own brands powered by dark locations on DoorDash’s app and websites for one-hour delivery, growing their reach and streamlining delivery operations.

Currently delivering in the Bay Area, Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, the company plans to expand to Nashville, Tennessee; Miami; and at least 13 more markets this year.

Farmstead leverages proprietary artificial-intelligence technology and dark stores serving a 50-mile radius to maximize efficiency and reduce costs.