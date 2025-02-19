Fareway Promotes 4 Leaders

CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said the changes will help the company continue to grow as it expands its footprint across Iowa and nearby states. “At Fareway, we pride ourselves on fostering a culture of growth, teamwork, and dedication. I am thrilled to congratulate Wes, Nathan, Nick, and Corey on their well-deserved promotions,” he said. “Their hard work, commitment to excellence, and passion for serving our customers have been integral to the continued success and growth of our company. We know that each of them will bring valuable leadership and vision to their new roles.”

Family-owned Fareway Stores Inc. employs more than 13,000 associates at its approximately 140 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.