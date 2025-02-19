 Skip to main content

Fareway Promotes 4 Leaders

Midwest grocer elevates executives in information, operations and DSD functions
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Bass and Kerns
Wes Bass (left) and Nathan Kerns (right)

Fareway Stores, Inc., which recently moved into new headquarters in Johnston, Iowa, is making some other changes to its executive offices. This week, the Midwest independent retailer announced a series of promotions, slated to take effect on March 1.

The following individuals have been promoted to new roles:

  • Wes Bass, SVP, Campus Operations
  • Nathan Kerns, EVP, Information Technology
  • Nick Huberty, VP, Direct Store Delivery
  • Corey Melhus, VP, Information Security
Huberty and Melhus
Nick Huberty (left) and Corey Melhus (right)

CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said the changes will help the company continue to grow as it expands its footprint across Iowa and nearby states. “At Fareway, we pride ourselves on fostering a culture of growth, teamwork, and dedication. I am thrilled to congratulate Wes, Nathan, Nick, and Corey on their well-deserved promotions,” he said. “Their hard work, commitment to excellence, and passion for serving our customers have been integral to the continued success and growth of our company.  We know that each of them will bring valuable leadership and vision to their new roles.” 

Family-owned Fareway Stores Inc. employs more than 13,000 associates at its approximately 140 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

