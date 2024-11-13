Familiar Refrain for Grocery Inflation Rate

It’s not Groundhog Day, but it can seem like it when reviewing Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). According to government data, inflation is holding steady and remains well off its highs, yet prices continue to hover a little higher.

The overall CPI edged up a slight 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis in October, the same rate as the each of the previous three months. The food index ticked higher at the same pace, with food at home up a slight 0.1% for the month. On a yearly basis, the general CPI is up 2.6% before seasonal adjustment, while grocery inflation increased 1.1% year-over-year (YoY).

According to BLS, five of the six major grocery indexes posted hikes in October. The CPI for both cereals and bakery products and dairy and related products increased 1%. Other categories experiencing higher CPI included fruits and vegetables (+0.4%), nonalcoholic beverages (+0.4%) and other food at home (+0.1%)