In response to consumer requests, ultra-filtered milk producer Fairlife LLC has teamed with sales, marketing and distribution partner Boardwalk Frozen Treats LLC to offer Fairlife Light Ice Cream, the beverage brand’s first venture into frozen desserts. Made from ultra-filtered milk from cows raised without artificial growth hormones, the creamy ice cream boasts a strong nutrition profile compared with its traditional counterparts. The lactose-free offering comes in seven varieties: Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Double Fudge Brownie, Java Chip, and Mint Chip. Depending on the flavor, a serving has 8 or 9 grams of high-quality protein and 40% less sugar than traditional ice cream, with no artificial preservatives or colors. A 14-ounce container retails for a suggested $4.98.