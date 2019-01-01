Explore Cuisine Black Bean & Sesame Fettuccine

New from Explore Cuisine is Black Bean & Sesame Fettuccine, a dry pasta that is the latest addition to the brand's line of bean- and plant-based pastas. The new Black Bean & Sesame Fettuccine is made from two ingredients: organic black bean flour (black soybeans) and organic black sesame flour. The pasta is packed with 23 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber per 2-ounce serving and is filled with vitamins and minerals. It is also vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. It retails for a suggested $4.99 per 8-ounce box.